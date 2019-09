This Is Why IKEA No Longer Looks Like IKEA

The couch in question is called the LEIKNY and it looks like something you might find in a flea market — or perhaps at grandma’s house. That’s not a bad thing! From fake plants to patterned wallpaper, home decor once considered cheesy or old-fashioned is seeing a revival. Plus, the runways have been brimming with Victorian vibes recently, from those suddenly omnipresent prairie dresses to a smattering of Laura Ashley-esque florals . It’s not hard to imagine where the inspiration for the couch may have come from, but it still feels noticeably out of step with IKEA’s essential…IKEA-ness.