Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Finalise Their Divorce

Garner has been a crucial supporter of her now ex-husband’s recovery efforts. Over the summer, she was spotted driving Affleck to a treatment centre in Malibu. It was Affleck’s third admission to rehab after stints in 2001 and 2017; after finishing the program in March 2017, Affleck wrote on Facebook , “I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do.”