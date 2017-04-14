Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Have Filed For Divorce

And that's a wrap on Ben and Jen.
The Los Angeles Times has confirmed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have filed for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage. The joint filing comes almost two years after the couple first announced their separation, though rumours of a reconciliation had recently surfaced.
According to the Times, Garner was first to file a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, followed by a response filed by Affleck. Irreconcilable differences was cited as the reason for the split.
A source has told People that the 44-year-old actors, who starred in 2001's Pearl Harbor and 2003's Daredevil, are keeping their divorce "super-amicable."
Indeed, their joint filing was orchestrated pro per, or without lawyers. They are also asking for joint physical and legal custody of their three children: 11-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina, and 5-year-old Samuel.
People adds that they will each keep assets earned since the day of their separation, which was announced on June 30, 2015. That will presumably cover Affleck's earnings for the 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Justice League, while Garner's recent films include Miracles from Heaven, Nine Lives, and the upcoming Wakefield.
Last month reports surfaced that Garner had decided to "call off" the divorce in hopes of a reconciliation. A source now tells People that that was never part of the plan.
"They always planned to divorce despite what people said," the insider shared. "If you look at their first statement it says divorce not separate. They just did it the way they wanted to and did what was best for their kids. There was no catalyst, it was just time. Nothing has changed, they are and still will be putting their kids first.”
In 2016, Garner, who married Affleck in a June 2005 ceremony by her Alias costar Victor Garber, told the Today Show that she and her estranged husband were a "modern family."
Affleck, who recently completed a stint in rehab, has also showered his ex-spouse with praise, calling her the "world's greatest mum."
Representatives for Garner and Affleck have not yet responded to our requests for comment.
