The Future Of TV Is Female

Now, with the Peacock network behind her, Batra, a Midwesterner with a South Asian background, is looking to really tackle what it means to be a mom right now while also adding some diversity to our television screens. Feel Bad’s star is Sarayu Blue, an American actress with Indian heritage. “What traditionally have women, and moms, been able to take for themselves? We explore that a little bit.” Batra teased of her comedy’s first season. “I’m excited to have a woman who’s like, ‘I’m an American. I may not look like what you think of when you say American, but this is what an American looks like.’”