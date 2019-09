The Future Of TV Is Female

Since most of these series were greenlit as pilots before Harvey Weinstein was outed as a predator, sparking a cavalcade of #MeToo stories and the #TimesUp movement, they’re not mere trinkets to prove network executives don’t hate women. Rather they’re proof that the people calling the TV shots no longer question whether these types of series can be ratings success stories, awards show boons, or simply, massively entertaining. That kind of long-awaited acknowledgement gives women creators the freedom to explore what they want, when they want it, even when their name isn’t Shonda Rhimes . So, we should all be ready for this fall’s crop of new series, no matter the genre, to dig deep into the nitty gritty of what it means to be a woman right now.