All The Upcoming New TV Shows You'll Love For Fall 2018

Speaking of Netflix, the streaming service will finally drop its long-awaited, mysterious drama Maniac , starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. You know, the one we can all blame for this photo . Plus, we can expect lots of dramas (like This Is Us soul twin A Million Little Pieces) and comedies (including Leighton Meester's latest project, Single Parents). Oh, and even Julia Roberts is getting into the TV game with a brand new streaming series.