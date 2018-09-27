All The Upcoming New TV Shows You'll Love For Fall 2018

You already know when your favorite returning TV series will premiere this autumn. But, the question remains, when should you expect all the best new shows that will debut? The answer is the very beginning of September, and the gems will keep premiering well into November.
There will be brand new CW shows vying for the title of coolest new cast — looking at you, All American and Charmed — along with a Netflix show that could steal that trophy from the teen-obsessed broadcast channel. We're talking about the upcoming Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, led by Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka.
Speaking of Netflix, the streaming service will finally drop its long-awaited, mysterious drama Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. You know, the one we can all blame for this photo. Plus, we can expect lots of dramas (like This Is Us soul twin A Million Little Pieces) and comedies (including Leighton Meester's latest project, Single Parents). Oh, and even Julia Roberts is getting into the TV game with a brand new streaming series.
Keep reading for the full details on every new, binge-worthy fall show, along with a who's-who lowdown on its cast, a premiere date reminder, and a peek at the newest trailer.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.