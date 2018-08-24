Elena is unhappy in her new home — “All we do is work here.” (Halverson is no stranger to work, by the way. He’s skinning a rabbit, a little too casually, in the background. If you didn’t suspect Halverson may be a psychopath, which of course you already did, the series wants you to at least consider the theory.) Elena explains to Sigrid that she has “another test” coming up, but she still barely knows anything about the place she now calls home… and Sigrid won’t fill her in on any details. She goes quiet when the blonde woman from the first scene, the one we only saw in the mirror, comes up to the women. This is Runa (Ingunn Beate Øyen), and she reminds the women that the commune doesn’t have secrets. Also, speak English.