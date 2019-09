The upcoming and final season of House of Cards belongs to Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) in part because she deserves it and in part because Kevin Spacey, who played Frank, has been ousted from the series. The new trailer for season 6, which dropped today , actually puts Underwood in the ground — in a literal grave marked "Francis Underwood." Claire Underwood says her goodbyes to Frank, bidding adieu to the corruptible man who was her sparring partner for the last five seasons.