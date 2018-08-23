Kevin Spacey Investigated For New Sexual Assault Case After Reportedly Over 30 Misconduct Allegations
An investigation into a new sexual assault case involving Kevin Spacey is currently underway, according to Los Angeles District Attorney spokesman Greg Risling in a statement to Refinery29.
"A sex assault case was presented to our office on Aug. 21 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department involving Kevin Spacey," Risling said via email. "It remains under review." Refinery29 has reached out to Spacey for comment.
In October of 2017, Rent star Anthony Rapp came forward in a Buzzfeed article to allege that the two-time Oscar winner had made sexual advances towards him when Rapp was just 14.
Spacey apologised for the alleged encounter, which he claims not to remember, and used the accusation as an opportunity to come out as a gay man, much to the ire of the LGBTQ+ community.
"I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago," Spacey wrote on Twitter. "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."
He added:
"This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life... I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."
Following Rapp's reveal, multiple people came forward to allege past misconduct by Spacey. Last year the Old Vic theatre in London reported over 20 sexual misconduct accusations against Spacey, who served as artistic director. The total number of accusations has now surpassed 30.
The former House of Cards actor was fired from the Netflix series last year following the allegations of sexual misconduct. His co-star, Robin Wright, will now lead the show, which will end with its sixth season. Last year, Spacey was replaced by Donald Sutherland in Getty kidnapping movie All The Money In The World.
In April of 2018, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office stated it was investigating a 1992 sexual assault case made against Spacey by an adult man.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
