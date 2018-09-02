Sabrina, The Exorcist? A Very Scary Episode Is Lined Up For The Netflix Show

Be warned, ‘90s fans. Unlike its comedy-oriented predecessor, Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be dark. So dark that there will even be an episode inspired by The Exorcist sometime after the show premieres on October 26.
The show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, shared the news in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I love The Exorcist. It’s one of my favourite movies. We’re doing an homage to that,” Aguirre-Sacasa told the magazine, though he wouldn’t elaborate or share any details on how Sabrina, played by Kiernan Shipka, will be directly impacted.
Using horror films as inspiration for episode titles and plot points is also something that CW’s Riverdale does, which Aguirre-Sacasa also adapted. So The Exorcist might not be the only scary flick to get the Sabrina treatment.
Released in 1973, The Exorcist centres around the unrelenting demonic possession of a young girl, and her mother’s tireless attempts to save her soul through an exorcism. The film is one of the most profitable horror movies ever made and continues to be have a major impact on pop culture – prompting numerous sequels and a TV series. Given that The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the horror comics, first published in 2014 and also penned by Aguirre-Sacasa, it’s no surprise that the creators chose to go down this dark route.
Unlike the ABC version of Sabrina The Teenage Witch, this adaptation will follow the sinister adventures of Sabrina Spellman. Throughout the series she’ll struggle to reconcile her half-witch, half-mortal identity while fighting "the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit," according to Deadline.
In addition to Shipka, Jaz Sinclair will star as Sabrina’s best friend Rosalind Walker and Disney Channel’s Ross Lynch will play Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina’s boyfriend. Other principle cast members include Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda and Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda. Even Sabrina’s beloved black cat, Salem, will make an appearance.
No trailer for the show has been released yet, but judging from the stills and this exorcism news, things are about to get seriously spooky in Greendale.
