Kristin Cavallari Actually Wanted A Hills Reunion — This Is Why She Won’t Be On It

Kristin Cavallari won’t be appearing on the upcoming reboot of The Hills. But if she were to appear, she’d be holding out for a pair of “vital” cast members (with a highly recognisable portmanteau couple name) to get on her network of choice.
“I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV,” Cavallari, who appeared on The Hills from 2007 to 2010, said in June, according to People. “And they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them. So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”
Advertisement
Cavallari’s reality TV show on E!, Very Cavallari, just got the green light for a second season and, according to People, an appearance on MTV’s reboot would conflict with her E! contract. Refinery29 has reached out to E! for confirmation. Cavallari also acts as an awards show correspondent on the network.
There are some other Hills alums who can near-definitively be counted out of the reboot. One is (perhaps unsurprisingly, to those who watched the first iteration of the series) Lauren Conrad. According to E!, she is too busy with her Kohl’s fashion line and charity work to commit to the new show.
Another is Lo Bosworth, who, when asked if she would be signing on to the reunion, simply said, “Fuck no.”
Still, despite the lack of some cast members, most of the original cast, including Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Justin Bobby, and Audrina Patridge, have confirmed appearances on the show. If nothing else, this proves that the upcoming MTV reboot — entitled The Hills: New Beginnings — won’t have a shortage of nostalgia. And, if history is anything to go by, it probably won’t be short on drama either.
Advertisement