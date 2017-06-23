Kristin Cavallari Got Real About How She Makes Her Marriage Work

Kristin Cavallari has joined the ranks of celebrity couples taking the lid off their seemingly perfect relationships, and we're here for it.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Cavallari said that she and Jay Cutler turned to couples therapy before and during their marriage. The former Laguna Beach and The Hills star has mentioned the counseling sessions in the past, but she gave more detail about how much work relationships take in the Us interview.
"Jay and I have to make a conscious effort. You have to put in work for a relationship," Cavallari told Us of her marriage to the NFL star. "You can't just get complacent and lazy. You have to still value and appreciate the other person. I think that when you don't, that's probably when you start to get in trouble."
Cavallari told the magazine that she and her husband haven't been to therapy "in a minute," but it's helped them in the past.
"I'll be the first to admit it — especially with three little kids! It's hard. You have to make time for each other and try to get out of routine here and there. It's much easier said than done," Cavallari told Us Weekly. "We have a lot of great tools that we learned from therapy, and I think that was the most beneficial part. Just learning how to communicate and walking away with some great tools, which we'll always be able to use."
It's great to see a celebrity being so open about counseling. There shouldn't be any stigma around therapy sessions, and statements like Cavallari's emphasize how helpful they can be for many people.
