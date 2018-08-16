Ariana Grande's Carpool Karaoke Is Flawless & Downright Hilarious

Fresh off the Titanic, Ariana Grande and James Corden decided to take a drive on "Carpool Karaoke." The two stars teamed up ahead of Grande's new album Sweetener, out this Friday, to cruise the streets of L.A.. While the singer doesn't dish about her much buzzed about engagement to Pete Davidson, she does give us 110% when it comes to her singing.
Grande and Corden riffed through "Dangerous Women," "No Tears Left To Cry," and even "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop Of Horrors with Grande fully stealing the show thanks to her harmonies and full-on diva belts.
As for gossip, we did get some tea. The "God Is A Woman" singer totally shot down the pregnancy rumours that seem to pop up every week, as well as that one ridiculous rumour that she has to be carried everywhere she goes.
"There was a picture of me being carried by my tour manager 'cause I had just shot a video in pointe shoes, and I posted it because I thought it was cute — like my toes were bleeding. I was in pain," she explained. That's how the rumour started, which is, as Grande says, "so stupid."
That didn't stop Corden from wanting to perpetuate it. As the two pulled over to get coffee, he had Grande hop on his back before entering the Starbucks.
"Hello, I'm Ariana Grande," she tells a starstruck customer. "I must be carried."
Her coffee order is a soy latte — can you guess what size?
"Oh, I'm gonna get a Grande," she said. "Gets them every time!"
You can watch the full video, in all its harmonic glory, below:
