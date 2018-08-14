Ariana Grande & James Corden Just Proved We NEED A Titanic Musical

If Mean Girls can become a musical, and if Clueless is going to become a musical, then surely Titanic's turn to come to Broadway is way past due. However, I must insist that when it does, it stars Ariana Grande and James Corden. The two performed their own version of that reality last night, featuring songs by Lady Gaga, One Direction, and, of course, Celine Dion, to put the tragic story to music.
We already know Grande can hit any note the world throws at her, and Corden has proved he has what it takes thanks to Into The Woods and his many riffs during "Carpool Karaoke." In just one take and only five minutes, the duo pulled off perhaps one of the most impressive musical feats of all time. I laughed, I cried, I went back and watched it all over again — because who knew *NSYNC would be such a perfect fit for the story's final, heartbreaking scene? Watch the video below!
