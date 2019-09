Black Designers Have To Work Twice As Hard — & Are Still ‘Emerging’

But the statement was a missed opportunity for both Vogue and the CFDA. It’s 2018. It’s no secret fashion has a serious diversity issue. It would have been reassuring and commendable for the organisations to take ownership over their role in the lack of inclusivity in the fashion industry. Where are the plus designers? Where are the differently-abled designers? If the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is really going to shape what’s next in fashion, it needs judges that have a variety of design backgrounds, professional experiences, and ethnicities — who, at the very least, would know not to insult brands like Telfar and Pyer Moss by calling them ‘emerging.’ Now that’s a mission that will strengthen the impact of American fashion in the global economy — and a mission that could actually make some real change. But if they can’t even add one black judge to their panel, then we’ve still got a long way to go.