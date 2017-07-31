Sheryl Sandberg On Black Women's Equal Pay Day

We can close the pay gap if we work together. Our elected officials have a vital role to play. They need to enforce – and where necessary, strengthen – the anti-discrimination laws that are on the books but often ignored. We also need our legislators to come together and at long last raise the federal minimum wage. Nearly two-thirds of minimum-wage workers are women – and about 20% of them are Black women. By raising the federal minimum wage, we’d reduce pay inequality and help millions of families living in or near poverty. A number of states have already taken this step. It’s time we do the same as a country.