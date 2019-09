If you’re inspired by a hair or clothing trend popular within black or brown communities, but hesitate to speak out against police brutality and institutionalized racism — or fail to even cast women of color to walk your show — then you should reconsider what statement you are truly making. In recent years, Marc Jacobs and Givenchy have been struggled with this: For spring '17, the former sent women down the runway with colorful dreadlocks inspired by Lana Wachowski and club kids, without noting their Black culture origins ; the latter came under fire for its use of face jewels and baby hairs, oddly dubbed "Chola Victorian." And just this May, Gucci’s menswear show recreated a look from Dapper Dan, a designer who became notorious for his streetwear designs in the '80s after high-fashion brands wouldn’t sell to his Harlem shop; he created his own versions using their logos. The label responded that it was an "homage" to the "legendary tailor" — but only after it received criticism for copying one of his most famous looks.