The thing is: You can’t actually “walk in someone else’s shoes,” by simply putting on their clothes. No one who calls out designers for cultural appropriation is attempting to kill their creative freedom — they're questioning what expense comes with the erasure of that culture and community. Why should designers be able to borrow the look and ignore the significance? How can you be genuinely inspired by something without fully engaging with the ideals behind it? And at what point does it become fetishization instead of appreciation?