Tahirah Hairston
Fashion
A Message To Designers On How Not To Appropriate
Tahirah Hairston
Sep 8, 2017
Washington DC
Stretch Your Friday Night Plans Into Saturday With This Party Brunch
Tahirah Hairston
Apr 28, 2012
Washington DC
11 Reasons To Head To Water Street, Stat!
Tahirah Hairston
Apr 21, 2012
Washington DC
What to Do (And Know) This Weekend
Howard Theatre’s reopening has it in the running to be the hot new concert spot. Don't believe us? Catch Mos Def and The Roots there this weekend.
by
Tahirah Hairston
Washington DC
What To Know (And Do) This Weekend
Check out a trippy musical performance filled with neon lights, master puppeteering, and one of David Bowie's former backup singers. (Woolly Mammoth
by
Tahirah Hairston
Washington DC
Today Only: Snag Wren, IRO, Missoni, & More At This Killer Sample...
The early bird gets the best designer steals, and we've got a very good reason for you to skip that leisurely brunch today and head to Rockville: Style
by
Tahirah Hairston
Washington DC
What To Know (And Do) This Weekend
Peep what the creative director of a local fashion company wears to work and beyond. (Washingtonian) Celebrate the fifth anniversary of Le Village Marche
by
Tahirah Hairston
Washington DC
D.C. Brides, Get Psyched For The Most Insane Deals On Designer Gowns
Dream wedding dresses don't usually come with a dreamy price tag, but lucky for the newly engaged, the gown gods are looking out for you. Whether you're
by
Tahirah Hairston
Washington DC
Guess Who's Coming To The White House State Dinner?
We know President Obama is a TV guy, and that he has good taste. Earlier this year, he revealed that the Showtime drama Homeland was one of his favorite
by
Tahirah Hairston
Washington DC
What To Know (And Do) This Weekend
Have a drink, make some art, and bond with your besties as ArtJamz moves to a permanent location in Dupont and hosts eight studio launch sessions to
by
Tahirah Hairston
Washington DC
What To Do (And Know) This Weekend
Kiss your diet plan goodbye — time for the Chocolate Lover’s Festival! (Going Out Guide) Poke a little fun at fashion during asterisk* magazine's
by
Tahirah Hairston
Washington DC
What To Do (And Know) This Weekend
Heading to Austin for SXSW next month? Be sure to download local group Bluebrain's location-aware soundtrack before you hit the road. (DCist) Are you
by
Tahirah Hairston
Washington DC
What To Do (And Know) This Weekend
Take a quick trip across the world and watch all eight Oscar-nominated foreign films. (National Geographic) Even if Valentine’s Day is over, romance is
by
Tahirah Hairston
Washington DC
Do Your Wedding-Dress Shopping With Dignity At This Chic Trunk Show
The days of Running of the Brides are sadly over, and that might not be such a bad thing. Attention, brides-to-be (and even those who like to plan five
by
Tahirah Hairston
Washington DC
Learn Your Lines: We're Loving This Easy-To-Apply Liquid Formula
We confess: Some days we skip parts of our beauty routines — a shampoo here, an exfoliation there — but one thing we never forgo is eyeliner. It's
by
Tahirah Hairston
