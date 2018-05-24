Designer Recho Omondi Is Ready For Her Second Act

“I genuinely think I have a point-of-view that’s different and a bit refreshing because I’m not in bed with anyone,” Omondi says. “There is no one sponsoring anything I’m doing other than the customers. I don’t have anything to lose, so I keep it honest.” Though she’s been successful, she admits that she often feels like, in a way, she’s not supposed to be here. “There was no lane for me,” she says, noting that “there are no overnight successes if you don't start with at least $60,000. That’s what people don’t realize. To create a product in the world costs money, and the fact that I was able to garner enough money and investments to start this already makes me an anomaly. What Black person, who isn't already a celebrity, do you know that has an excess of money to start something? That doesn’t happen."