The first strange part of this tale arises when Colton, apropos of very little, announces to his mother he has informed Becca of his virginity. The he adds that the fantasy suites, as she knows, are ahead. The subtext of “and that’s where sex happens” is practically just text. While a number of American families should be less terrified around the subject sex, it’s wholly unnecessary as a full-grown adult to get out a bullhorn and tell your mum, on national television, where you have and have not put your genitals. Colton’s mum, who would obviously rather sip her wine than hear about her son’s sex life, simply blinks on, adding platitudes. Colton has four siblings at hometowns dinner, couldn’t he have had this delicate conversation with one of them?