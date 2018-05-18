Santa Fe High School in Texas is the scene of the country's latest school shooting, with 10 people — mostly students — killed.
The suspected shooter, identified by law enforcement as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is in custody. According to the Associated Press, Pagourtzis used a shotgun and a .38 revolver, which were legally owned by his father.
Another male student has also been detained.
According to the school district, potentially explosive devices were found at the school and off campus, NBC reported.
The shooting comes just three months after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, in which 17 students and faculty members were killed. It is the 22nd school shooting of 2018.
Here’s what we don’t normally see after a mass shooting...a mugshot. 17 year old Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been charged w/ capital murder for killing 10, injuring 10 more #SantaFeHigh shooting @FOX26Houston pic.twitter.com/n306sFrAdN— Deneige Broom (@DeneigeFOX26) May 18, 2018
President Donald Trump acknowledged the shooting with a tweet, saying, "School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"
"This has been going on too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now," Trump said at a press conference following the shooting. "We grieve for the terrible loss of line and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers, and personnel at Santa Fe High."
"Our children have become collateral damage in a nation that allows its gun laws to be written by gun lobbyists. I am devastated for the Santa Fe community and for the families whose worst fear has become a reality," Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, told Refinery29 in a statement. "And I am outraged by the lack of action from too many lawmakers who do nothing to stop this school shootings crisis. We don’t have to live like this, and our children shouldn’t die like this. Lawmakers must act immediately to address gun violence. If they fail to do so, it is on every American parent to use their voices and their votes to throw them out of office."
In a statement, Brady Campaign co-presidents Kris Brown and Avery Gardiner reiterated Watt's frustration. “We are heartbroken today. Once again, children are shot in their school. Once again, another mass shooting has grabbed the headlines, and meanwhile, so many other shootings go by without any attention," the statement reads. "We’ve asked this time and time again — what will it take? What will it take for Congress to step up and do their jobs to protect innocent children from gun violence? Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones today, and we fervently hope that perhaps this is the day when our elected officials stand and take action.”
Last month, Santa Fe High School participated in the National School Walkout, a nationwide protest calling for gun reform.
@schoolwalkoutUS Santa Fe High School. Santa Fe, Texas. #NeverAgain We read a poem by a parkland survivor, handed out gun violence fact sheets and orange ribbon, did 17 minutes of silence, and then talked about ways to raise awareness for gun violence, and make your voice heard. pic.twitter.com/UiIwVVw75q— ✨roger's girl✨ (@mukethemusical) April 20, 2018
