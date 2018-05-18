Sante Fe High School in Texas is the scene of America's latest school shooting, with multiple students reportedly killed, according to KHOU 11. The Houston Chronicle reports at least 8 people are dead.
The shooter, allegedly a male student, is in custody. Another male student has also been detained.
According to the school district, potentially explosive devices were found at the school and off campus, NBC reported.
The incident is the 22nd school shooting since the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, in which 17 students and faculty members were killed.
President Donald Trump acknowledged the shooting with a tweet, saying, "School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"
School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018
"This has been going on too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now," Trump said at a press conference following the shooting. "We grieve for the terrible loss of line and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers, and personnel at Sante Fe High."
"Our children have become collateral damage in a nation that allows its gun laws to be written by gun lobbyists. I am devastated for the Santa Fe community and for the families whose worst fear has become a reality," Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, told Refinery29 in a statement. "And I am outraged by the lack of action from too many lawmakers who do nothing to stop this school shootings crisis. We don’t have to live like this, and our children shouldn’t die like this. Lawmakers must act immediately to address gun violence. If they fail to do so, it is on every American parent to use their voices and their votes to throw them out of office."
Last month, Santa Fe High School participated in the National School Walkout, a nationwide protest calling for gun reform.
@schoolwalkoutUS Santa Fe High School. Santa Fe, Texas. #NeverAgain We read a poem by a parkland survivor, handed out gun violence fact sheets and orange ribbon, did 17 minutes of silence, and then talked about ways to raise awareness for gun violence, and make your voice heard. pic.twitter.com/UiIwVVw75q— ✨roger's girl✨ (@mukethemusical) April 20, 2018
This is a developing story and will be updated.
