"Our children have become collateral damage in a nation that allows its gun laws to be written by gun lobbyists. I am devastated for the Santa Fe community and for the families whose worst fear has become a reality," Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, told Refinery29 in a statement. "And I am outraged by the lack of action from too many lawmakers who do nothing to stop this school shootings crisis. We don’t have to live like this, and our children shouldn’t die like this. Lawmakers must act immediately to address gun violence. If they fail to do so, it is on every American parent to use their voices and their votes to throw them out of office."