Jordan Peele's Next TV Project Is Really, Really Weird

A new television series from Get Out helmer Jordan Peele promises to be the weirdest thing you'll see on YouTube.
Per Deadline, YouTube Premium has given a straight-to-series order for Weird City, a new half-hour comedy from the former sketch comedy star.
The upcoming show, which is also from Key & Peele writer Charlie Sanders, sounds like comedy's answer to The Twilight Zone. (Peele just so happens to be producing the remake of that Rod Serling-created anthology for CBS All Access as well. Busy guy!)
According to Deadline, the series will tell stories from the titular city "Weird." Despite taking place in the not-too-distant future, Weird City will tackle issues in our modern-day society through a sci-fi lens.
Get Out's science fiction twist allowed the movie to explore the racism within more "liberal" circles, so it's no surprise that Weird City will also combine social commentary with genre elements. The fact that it's a comedy instead of a thriller is also kind of awesome: Peele proved he's excellent at scaring us with Get Out, but we've known for a much longer time how hard he can make us laugh.
This is just one of many projects that Peele has via his production company Monkeypaw. In addition to the Twilight Zone reboot, the company has a number of TV projects on the horizon. Those include Amazon's The Hunt, a series about a diverse group of Nazi hunters; HBO's Lovecraft Country, about a family that must battle racial tensions in a '50s America as well as literal monsters; and Lorena, a documentary series about John and Lorena Bobbitt for Amazon.
On the features side, Peele is gearing up for his next directorial venture with Us, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss. The film will reportedly tell a tale about two couples: one white, one Black.
Weird City will premiere exclusively on YouTube Premium in 2019. No matter how weird, I'll be watching.
