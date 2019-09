Jordan Peele Is Making A Doc About The Woman Who Cut Off Her Husband's Penis

Gallo's tale is worth revisiting, especially in light of the #MeToo movement. Due to the subversive nature of the crime, it earned international attention. Gallo was charged with malicious wounding for her crimes, and Bobbitt was charged with marital sexual assault, as per report from the New York Times . The case became a platform for groups concerned with domestic violence, as Gallo claimed Bobbitt had been abusing her for years before the incident. Bobbitt's story, as per reports, wavered, changing constantly as he retold it for law enforcement. As a result of mounting attention, both Gallo and Bobbitt became celebrities. According to the Times, both hired agents to handle interview requests at the time. At the time, they both seemed like villains: Gallo had taken a knife to someone's genitals, and Bobbitt was said to be a serial philanderer as well as a liar. His story about the night of the incident continually changed when he recounted it. In some versions, he and Gallo had consensual sex. In other versions, he claims he was too tired to copulate.