The Handmaid's Tale Needed Oprah As Much As We Do

Obviously this is a terrible turn of events. But it’s impossible to shake the optimism of Winfrey’s message, especially when you see how strong June is as Gilead approaches. She doesn’t cry or scream, despite hearing the car outside. No, she tells little Holly of her big sister Hannah (Jordana Blake) and promises, “One day, you’re gonna meet her.” America — the America of “You get a car! You get a car! You get a car!” and Oprah's Book Club — is still there, and it’s getting stronger every day.