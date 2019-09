June’s visible joy and relief over hearing Winfrey speak is one of the happiest and lightest moments in Handmaid’s Tale history. It’s difficult to imagine a single voice being a greater salve for June’s own hungry, terrified heart than that of Winfrey. It is a symbol of the warmth and greatness American once was, along with a reminder that greatness still exists, even if it’s covered up by the totalitarian, authoritarian violence of a bunch of dangerous misogynists and homophobes obsessed with the bible. At a time when the Attorney General of the United States is using biblical verses to defend putting children in cages, and the Supreme Court is upholding anti-Muslim travel bans , very few reminders are more powerful or necessary. What gives Winfrey’s message an even greater impact is the fact that it proves America can live up to its full promise once again, even after the horror of Gilead. That is why June looks so hopeful.