What The Fab Five Did With Their Lives Before Queer Eye

At this point, I can't imagine a world without Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown joined together in unity, making the world a better place one crying jag at a time. The Fab Five of Netflix's Queer Eye reboot are an essential addition to today's pop culture landscape, bringing only sweetness and positivity to a world that's in grave need of it.
I know it's uncomfortable to dwell on, but there was a time before Queer Eye. A not-so-distant time. Just a year ago, the members of the Fab Five were free agents, pursuing their dreams independently. After an extremely wide-reaching casting process, Queer Eye's producers selected these five individuals and sent them flying to stardom.
What did they do before that fateful casting? Where were their paths taking them? Here are the origin stories of the Fab Five 2.0.