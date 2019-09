Alex Strangelove Could Have Been The Bisexual Rom-Com We Need, But It's Not

When ads for Netflix's new LGBTQ+ romantic comedy, Alex Strangelove, dropped I was ecstatic. Here was a movie I had never seen before. While the basic premise of the movie — a tale about a teenage boy who realises he's not as straight as he once thought — is familiar, Alex Strangelove felt different. Yes, the guy at the centre of the movie is a white man just like the white, gay men we've recently seen come out in Call Me By Your Name and Love, Simon, but the Netflix ads suggested that Alex wouldn't be coming out as gay. Instead, he'd come out as bisexual . And that would have been huge for a group of people who rarely see themselves depicted (or depicted in a realistic way, at least) on screen.