Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Divorce Has Taken A Dramatic Turn

Angelina Jolie is in danger of losing custody of her six children if they do not spend more time with Brad Pitt, People reports. According to court documents originally obtained by The Blast, a judge insisted that the six Jolie-Pitts maintain a "healthy relationship" with their father. To do this, the children must spend time with Pitt. Failure to make this happen could result in the children spending less time with Jolie.
"If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie]" the documents state.
The Jolie-Pitt divorce, initiated in late 2016, has always seemed fractious, at least from the outside eye. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences. Pitt said in a statement that he was "saddened" by the filing. " Meanwhile, representation for Jolie stated that "Angelina will always do what's in the best interest to protect her children."
Later, reports emerged that the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services were investigating child abuse claims against Pitt. The incident in question took place on a private plane in September of 2016. Pitt, who was allegedly intoxicated, was reportedly "verbally abusive" to his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt. The DCFS cleared Pitt of all charges in November, and the FBI, which got involved in October, also dismissed the case.
In her divorce filing, Jolie reportedly asked for full physical custody, requesting that Pitt be granted visitation. (They would share legal custody of the six children.) Following the divorce, the family entered regular family therapy. Pitt also told GQ in his first post-divorce profile that he'd entered private therapy as well.
"I love it, I love it," he said. "I went through two therapists to get to the right one."
According to these most recent court documents, the family has organised a summer schedule so that Pitt and Jolie will have equal time with their kids.
