The FBI will not pursue the allegations of child abuse against Brad Pitt, reports Page Six.
Shortly after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their plans to divorce, the Allied actor was hit with claims that he had become verbally abusive to his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt on a private plane. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services reportedly looked into the September 14 incident. TMZ reports that the DCFS has cleared Pitt of any abuse allegations.
The FBI has now also dropped the case against Pitt. According to People, both Pitt and Jolie were interviewed by the FBI back in October. The FBI stated Tuesday that, upon reviewing the incident, the organization has decided not to pursue further investigation.
Pitt and Jolie previously signed a temporary agreement that would grant Jolie custody of their six children, with Pitt being allowed therapeutic visitation. According to Page Six, Pitt is now seeking joint custody of the children, while Jolie wants sole custody.
Here is hoping that the family is able to find an arrangement that works for Pitt, Jolie, and — most importantly — their children.
