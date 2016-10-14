Update: Not All Of The Jolie-Pitt Kids Were Present For Brad Pitt Meeting

People confirms that while Brad Pitt did in fact meet with his children earlier this month, not all of the six Jolie-Pitt kids were present. It's unclear if Maddox, whom Pitt reportedly fought with on a private plane last month, was in attendance. Pitt is currently being investigated for allegedly being verbally abusive and getting physical with his eldest son.
A therapist oversaw the reunion, in accordance with Pitt and Angelina Jolie's agreement with the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services.
This story was originally published on October 7, 2016.
It's been almost a month since the Brangelina divorce, and though nothing has been finalized, the family seems to be coping as best as they can. The most recent development in this convoluted case is that Brad Pitt allegedly got to see his kids.
People reports that the actor recently spent some time with his six children. A source told the magazine, “Brad loves his children more than anything in this world, and they matter more than anything else to him. He will do whatever it takes to be with them, now and always.”
Last week, a temporary agreement granted Jolie full physical custody of the kids — Pitt could only see them if a therapist were present. The temporary agreement also allegedly requires Pitt to submit to random drug and alcohol testing. All of the Jolie-Pitts — parents and children alike — are also expected to attend family counseling.
The L.A. County Department of Child and Family Services is still investigating allegations against Pitt and until the investigation is closed, it's not likely the actor will spend regular time with his brood. The temporary situation will last until October 20. Hopefully, at that point, the couple will come to a more permanent agreement that allows the Jolie-Pitts to enjoy some sort of normalcy.
