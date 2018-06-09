Ross Butler Snaps Pics With Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson At Kanye West's Party

We have never felt more like Ross Butler. When invited to the super secret listening party for Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s new album Kids See Ghost, Butler could be found snapping a quick picture with none other than Ariana Grande and West himself.
The 13 Reasons Why star, and one half of our favourite and unexpected season 2 couple, along with countless other celebrities, were taken by shuttle bus to an undisclosed location in the Santa Clarita, CA mountains on June 7 to hear the new seven-track album. The party brought in the same down home, country ranch vibe as West’s listening party in Jackson Hole, WY a week earlier, complete with barbecue and other comfort food. “The people you'll run into while hiking the Santa Clarita mountains at midnight. What a time to be alive,” a beaming Butler captioned his photo. We’d be smiling that big too if we were in a photo with a pop star like Grande. They were joined by Grande’s new boyfriend and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson and Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.
Advertisement
What kind of party would it be if you didn’t take a selfie with the host? Butler also shared a photo alongside West, wishing him a happy birthday before adding, “Can we get married at the mall?” — a reference to a lyric from one of West’s most famous songs, “N----- In Paris.”
So we know Butler was clearly having a great time, and he doesn’t seem like the only one. Grande and Davidson both shared their own photos from the evening. Davidson posted a fashionably blurred photo of the couple sharing cotton candy, writing, “feel the love.” Grande followed up with her own photo today claiming that she is “a Pete Davidson update account,” which might have just become the new way to say that you’re really into the person you’re dating. The couple seem to have been inseparable since they started dating about a month ago.
Given the immense popularity of 13 Reasons Why, it’s safe to say that Butler will be at more exclusive parties like this in the future. Hopefully, this means more cheesing party pics will soon be filling our Instagram feeds.
Advertisement