How Kanye West Made Ross Butler, Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Internet Famous

The 13 Reasons Why star, and one half of our favorite and unexpected season 2 couple , along with countless other celebrities, were taken by shuttle bus to an undisclosed location in the Santa Clarita, CA mountains on June 7 to hear the new seven-track album. The party brought in the same down home, country ranch vibe as West’s listening party in Jackson Hole, WY a week earlier, complete with barbecue and other comfort food. “The people you'll run into while hiking the Santa Clarita mountains at midnight. What a time to be alive,” a beaming Butler captioned his photo. We’d be smiling that big too if we were in a photo with a pop star like Grande. They were joined by Grande’s new boyfriend and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson and Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.