Did Tristan Thompson Just Confirm That He & Khloé Kardashian Are Still Together?

For weeks there’s been speculation that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have rekindled their tumultuous relationship, and finally fans may have gotten some clarity. Per a video posted on Thompson’s Instagram story on Saturday night, all signs point to those reconciliation rumours being true.
Kardashian fans — and family members — have been vocal about wanting the reality TV star and mogul to dump Thompson for good, but it seems as though she’s got other plans.
Even after suffering through, yet another, NBA Finals defeat, Thompson found time to celebrate friend Sabbaz, aka @richyoungin. In the video, guests can be heard laughing and singing happy birthday to Sabbaz while the camera pans over reveal a sheet cake featuring Sabbaz's face Photoshopped onto a toned body.
“This is what you’re going to look like Sabbaz,” Kardashian can be heard excitedly saying in the background, though you can’t see her face. But, what seems to be her manicured hand — sporting a massive ring — appears in the right corner of the video.
Since Sabbaz is a friend of both Kardashian and Thompson it’s not a huge surprise that they were both in attendance at his birthday celebration. But, given the fact that Kardashian can be heard and seen in Thompson’s video, their close proximity likely signals that the two are back on good terms.
How is the million dollar question on every fan’s mind, especially after news broke in April that Thompson had allegedly cheated on Kardashian, the mother of his second child, with multiple women while she was pregnant with their nearly two-month-old daughter True. After the video of Thompson allegedly kissing another woman went viral, fans savagely began trolling his Instagram account in support of Kardashian.
Kardashian has remained pretty mum about the whole ordeal, but has been spotted on numerous occasions out with or in support of Thompson. She has also yet to delete any photos of her baby’s father from her Instagram account — a modern-day ritual signalling death to a relationship. So it’s clear that despite public opinion, Kardashian is still smitten and sticking by her man.
All I can say is kudos to her for being so forgiving.
