If you're still high off the Met Gala red carpet, we're right there with you. But nearly a month later comes arguably the second largest night in fashion, the CFDA Awards — and though not the over-the-top spectacle one may want, it is a time to celebrate the industry, and the people who define it.
This year's event saw a lot of firsts: The first time it's being held in Brooklyn. The first time it's being hosted by a Black woman. The first time it's handing out an Influencer Award (and yes, it's going to Kim Kardashian West, and yes, she 100% deserves it). But perhaps our favourite first was seeing so many fresh faces — Lili Reinhart, Bria Vinaite, Maddie Ziegler — make their CFDA Awards red carpet debut alongside regulars like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid (you can see some of our favourite looks ahead). But really, nothing reminds us of why we fell in love with fashion in the first place than an evening that truly honours style — past, present, and future.