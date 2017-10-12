"To me, Halley is a great mom. She’s trying her best. She doesn’t have help. She doesn’t have family. She doesn’t have friends. She doesn’t have any[one] who could help her financially or help her get a job. On top of all the stresses that she’s going through, she never once tells Moonnee, ‘We can’t pay the rent, or we can’t have food.’ She never puts her struggles on her daughter. She does things she really doesn’t want to be doing because she has to provide for her daughter, and that’s the only way she knows how. She’s trying her best. People should be empathetic to others and try to understand what they’re going through."