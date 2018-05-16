Did You Know The 13 Reasons Why Characters All Have Their Own Instas & They're Full Of Clues?

You don't have to wait until Friday 18th May, when season 2 of 13 Reasons Why premieres on Netflix, to learn what happened to the students of Liberty High in the five months since Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) suicide. That's because the geniuses at Netflix quietly created Instagram accounts for each of the main characters in 13 Reasons Why and have been steadily posting photos and stories on them. These Instagrams are full of massive revelations.
The Instagram accounts are exactly what you'd expect, given what you know of each character. Alex Standall's (Miles Heizer) is full of heavily filtered cappuccinos and artsy pictures of his girlfriend, Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe). Zach Dempsey's (Ross Butler) account is full of school spirit, naturally. There are also many characters who have Instagram accounts that are currently (but probably not permanently) private: Clay Jensen, Montgomery, Tony Padilla, Justin Foley, Bryce Walker, Courtney Crimsen, Tyler Down,
We can learn quite a bit about the upcoming season from the accounts that are currently public. Let's go through the most significant revelations. We'll update this story as more characters' Instagrams go public.