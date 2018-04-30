"The tapes were just the beginning." That's the cryptic line at the end of Netflix's just-released teaser for 13 Reasons Why season 2, which is coming to fans much sooner than expected. According to a press release from Netflix, the second season of 13 Reasons Why will drop on May 18, over one year after the teen drama made its debut on the streaming platform.
What should we expect for season 2? The teaser does not give too much away, but it looks like Jessica (Alisha Boe) will finally reveal the truth about Bryce (Justin Prentice) — and that it will come with backlash.
In the teaser, we see via a polaroid picture that someone has written "LIAR" in Jessica's window. Could it be because she went public about what Bryce did to her, confirming what her deceased friend Hannah (Katherine Langford) said in her tapes?
Speaking of Bryce — perhaps the most chilling image in the short trailer comes via a polaroid picture of a new character, passed out in a chair next to Bryce as he pours a beer. Given Bryce's history of sexual assaulting women (though it's not entirely clear, the scene seemingly takes place in Bryce's backyard, where he raped Hannah in season 1) it's a disturbing, foreboding glimpse of what could come.
The most interesting part of the trailer is actually what isn't in it. Clay (Dylan Minnette) looks like he is getting ready for a funeral at the end of the clip... and it's worth noting that Alex (Miles Heizer) is nowhere to be found in the teaser.
Neither is Tyler (Devin Druid), but that doesn't mean his presence isn't felt. If the tapes were the framing device of season 1, this teaser suggests that maybe, this time around, photos are. And who was the class photographer? None other than Tyler, whom, at the end of the first season, was seen packing up an arsenal of weapons.
We have just over two weeks to go until new episodes hit Netflix. What's to come for the students of Liberty High? While we can speculate, we won't have to for long: May 18 is just around the corner.
Check out the teaser below:
The tapes were just the beginning. May 18. pic.twitter.com/MZczjM1fP3— 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) April 30, 2018
