13 Reasons Why Critics Want The Show Delayed Until It’s “Safe”

There's already backlash against season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, and it hasn't even aired yet. In fact, if the Parents Television Council has their way, it won't air at all until "experts in the scientific community have determined it to be safe for consumption by an audience that is comprised heavily of minor children."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the PTC is asking Netflix to hold off on airing the sophomore season of the hit show after the findings in the global research study commissioned with Northwestern University’s Center on Media and Human Development explored how teens and parents reacted after watching the controversial show, which deals frankly with topics like suicide and sexual assault.
"The impact of season one of 13 Reasons Why, which culminated with a graphic suicide scene of a high school-aged character, was powerful and intense: millions of children watched; the Google search term for how to commit suicide spiked 26 percent; and there were news reports of children literally taking their own lives after the series was released," PTC president Tim Winter said, according to the outlet. "We may never know the full extent of how grave the influence was, but we do know it was enough for Netflix to commission a research report on how the show has impacted the lives of its viewers — especially young viewers — in positive ways."
Viewer concerns already prompted some action from Netflix, who revealed last month that each episode of the series will start with a video trigger warning, giving a disclaimer about the content viewers are about to watch.
"If you are struggling with these issues yourself, this series may not be right for you, or you may want to watch it with a trusted adult," actress Alisha Boe says in one of the videos.
According to THR, Netflix original series VP Brian Wright said the purpose of the show has always been to start a dialogue, and it sounds like that conversation is still ongoing.
Refinery29 has reached out to Netflix for comment on the PTC's requested delay.
