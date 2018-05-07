These Were The Cutest Couples At The 2018 Met Gala

The Costume Institute's annual Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — better known simply as "the Met Gala" — is the equivalent of prom for Hollywood A-listers. Of course, when Hollywood does prom, they do it big — the fashion at the Met Gala is so iconic, many of us still remember what outfits our favourite celebrities wore years later. However, sometimes it's not merely one person's Met Gala debut that's so memorable, but a pair's. Many of entertainment's most sought-after stars work the red carpet as a matching set.
This year, couples will take the carpet in celebration of the year's theme: "Heavenly Bodies & The Catholic Imagination." Which celebrity pairs impressed us most? Click through to see the cutest couples on the carpet.