Mindhunter season 2 is a go and we finally have some more details for the forthcoming season of one of our favorite binges from last year.
We know that this season, the crime profilers will set their sights on the Atlanta child murders of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s for eight episodes. We now also know that this season will feature a two different directors who were not involved in the first season. Last season David Fincher, the executive producer and key director, brought on three directors — Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm, and Andrew Douglas — to direct two episodes each. This season, Fincher will be directing the premiere and finale episodes, bringing on Andrew Dominik and Carl Franklin to direct the rest. Having not previously been a part of the series, it will be interesting to see their take on the popular and gruesome show.
Advertisement
Dominik directed the 2002 film Killing Me Softly. His ability to direct an action-packed narrative centred around fascination and obsession will lend itself well to the obsessive tendencies Agent Holden Ford experiences when profiling some of history’s most notorious killers. Franklin has directed a number of films in the crime genre involving serial killings. In one of his better known movies, One False Move, he exhibits the ability to convey a gruesome string of crimes while focusing first and foremost on the people involved in the story rather than purely focusing on plot. With crimes as senseless as the ones covered in Mindhunter, being able to keep the attention on the characters will prove essential. As is the case with solving a real crime, sometimes a fresh perspective is the key to cracking the case, or in this instance the second season.
Stars of the Netflix series Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv are all set to return for the second season, which is reportedly set to be released in 2019.
There is a lot to unpack in the Wayne Williams case, which looks as though it will span the majority of the season. After Williams was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two men, the Atlanta police department announced that they believed Williams to be responsible for at least 23 out of the 29 child murders that occurred between 1979 and 1981. Williams has not been tried or convicted of any of the additional murders, and he maintains his innocence to this day.
Advertisement
Mindhunter is also slowly working its way through the BTK killer case, which didn’t reach a conclusion until killer Dennis Rader was caught in 2005. With two fewer episodes than the first season, we have a feeling that these episodes will be jam-packed.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement