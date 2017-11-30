Your Dark Netflix Obsession Was Just Renewed

After we all finished watching Mindhunter, we got to see star Jonathan Groff as a much friendlier character. Groff reprised his role as Kristoff, from 2013's Frozen, in the new short Olaf's Frozen Adventure. (The featurette is airing ahead of Coco in theaters.) But we'll have to get ready to see a lot more of Groff's darker side when he revives his role as Holden Ford.
Deadline reported Thursday that Netflix has renewed Mindhunter for season 2. That's good news, considering the season 1 finale left us with a ton of questions — the biggest of which is whether Holden is getting a little too invested in the serial killer mindset.
As Deadline points out, Netflix has renewed 13 of the 18 scripted series that it debuted this year. It's not a huge shock that the twisty serial killer series is among them. Mindhunter is executive produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron, and it has a 96% approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Billboard also reported last month that Netflix renewed Mindhunter for a second season before the first one even launched, so the new announcement feels a bit like a formality.
The Deadline report names Groff as well as costars Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and Cameron Britton as all coming back. Still, it's not clear whether or not some of the supporting players from season 1 will appear again. An IMDB clue last month hinted that serial killer Monte Rissell, who appeared in the show's fourth episode and was played by Sam Strike, will be back again, but that could have been a fluke. Either way, it's safe to say we can look forward to more of Britton's chilling portrayal of serial killer Ed Kemper.
Still, don't expect a resolution about the BTK Killer, Dennis Rader (played by Sonny Valicenti in the show), anytime soon. Fincher told Billboard that the show's second season will focus on the Atlanta child murders, which took place from 1978 to 1981 and involved the murders of 28 Black children. If the show continues moving forward in time, though, we could eventually see more about Rader in future seasons. He was arrested in 2005, and is still alive and imprisoned today, so there are plenty of ways Mindhunter could tell Rader's story in the future.
