At the time, Ernst August Ferdinand Gennat, director of the Berlin Criminal Police, was in the process of developing a homicide squad dedicated to solving crimes like the ones seen in Mindhunter. The writer Margaret Seaton Wagner, who covered Gennat’s work, attests that he created the phrase “serial killer.” In German, the word Gennat used was “serienmörder.” Wagner translated this to “Series-murderer” in English.