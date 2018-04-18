Emma Stone & Jonah Hill’s Trippy Netflix Series Looks Supergood

I thought I didn't know much about Emma Stone and Jonah Hill's upcoming Netflix series, Maniac, but now that Netflix has released the first stills from the pharmaceutical drama, I know even less. The drama is said to combine dream worlds with reality as Hill plays a character who lives his life through fantasy world while contained in an institution, and looking at these photos, I don't know which is which. For instance, this photo looks like something out of a stress dream:
But then this photo seems like it's of a normal, pleasant day:
And can anyone explain this?
Worst of all, none of these photos account for the absolutely insane hairstyle Hill was sporting in photos back in September. Specifically, the Wolf Of Wall Street actor was walking around New York City with two long pigtail braids, plus some tattoos in his fingers.
While much of the plot of the film is under wraps, the cast is promising. Justin Theroux is set to guest star on the series, along with Sally Field, Julia Garner, and Jemima Kirke, but their roles are mysterious. In truth, if you really want to get to the bottom of this mysterious series before it premieres (a thing we also don't know), then your best bet is to wrestle up a copy of the 2014 Norwegian series the show is based on. The trailer for the original show certainly gives some clues:
The dark, trippy, pharmaceutical aspect of the Netflix adaptation seems to be an addition by director Cary Fukunaga, and that's not surprising, since he also wrote the screenplay for It.
Anyways, here's a picture of Justin Theroux doing God knows what:
