Tsunamis, earthquakes, fires — natural disasters are common anxiety-dream situations, and might represent something that is far out of your control. "Any kind of natural disaster can be a symbol for anxiety, but it's more something that is really far out of all of our control," Cutler says. "If there’s an earthquake, it’s not humanly possible to stop an earthquake from happening, so it might be about a bigger issue that feels overwhelming."



Still, think about your own experiences and perspectives on these situations. Someone who grew up in California would have a different experience with earthquakes than someone in New York, Cutler notes.



If you dream about an earthquake, "Think to yourself, what comes to mind about an earthquake?" Cutler says. Focus on what these disasters mean to you — and what the fear can represent.