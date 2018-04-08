Busy Philipps Is Exactly What Kimmy Schmidt Needs

It might be too much to ask for a Lillian-Philipps romantic storyline (can we dream?) but now that Artie’s not in the picture, it’ll be interesting to see newly single Lillian taking on gentrification in East Dogmouth — and who better at her side than the tough, funny Philipps? We’re all for them starring in a new bad cop/slightly worse cop show. Of course, their havoc-wreaking weapons would be the good ol’ hammer/bus pass. Either way, Philipps as Kim Kelly was definitely good at destruction; maybe she could be Lillian’s muscle. Equal parts tough and funny, maybe Philipps can even teach Kimmy a thing or two about being a little less gullible (it would be about time).