Well, it's official. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming back for another season. Netflix officially announced the news on Tuesday, according to Entertainment Weekly. Two seasons ago I would have been over the moon about this news, but by now, aren't we kind of all in agreement that Kimmy Schmidt should end? Granted, the end of season 3 definitely set the plot up for more, with Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) starting a new job and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) realising she's meant to be an agent. However, the hit is this close to overstaying its welcome.
It's not that I'm not enjoying myself when I watch the show. During this season, it was nice to be back with the irreverent humour and off-the-wall jokes that are part and parcel of any Tina Fey comedy, but I also couldn't help but feel tired. I mean, there's a whole episode dedicated to Titus trying to sneak his way into a gas station bathroom — after about five minutes, it stopped being funny. After 10 minutes, I couldn't believe this was going to be the whole episode.
This also isn't a slight against the writers or creators, who still manage cram every episode full of jokes you'd never expect. But some shows are marathons, and others are sprints. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a sprint, and if Netflix keeps renewing the series, it's going to run out of steam.
If Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt keeps at it, clinging on for dear life, it will join the pile of shows everyone says they stopped watching after season x. However, if it decides to shutter after season 4, it will be remembered fondly as a bite-sized comedy that was unlike any other on TV. And even if it fades into obscurity, if the name "Titus Andromedon" becomes a distant memory, know that no matter what, the show's theme song will still be stuck in our heads.
