One More Sign That Lady Bird Is So Iconic

For those who have seen Lady Bird (and honestly, if not, get on it), the opening scene of the sitcom episodes starts similarly to how Lady Bird begins. Will and Grace are in the car, driving to "Vermont" — or, rather, to what Will thinks is Vermont. Instead, Grace informs him that she has lied to him in order for Will to accompany her while she visits her not-so-amazing family in Schenectady, New York.