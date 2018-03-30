The Weather Sucks This Easter, But Netflix Has Your Back

According to the Met Office, it's likely to be a pretty drizzly Easter weekend for many parts of the UK. If you've been looking forward to an Easter egg hunt in your garden or a nearby park, it's probably best to check your local forecast first.
Thankfully, the good folks at Netflix have come through with a couple of last-minute additions that are perfect for a duvet day.
On Saturday 31st March, the first seven series of Great British Bake Off will arrive on the streaming library. That's every single episode featuring the BBC-era presenting team of Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, or 64 episodes in total.
Advertisement
While everyone in the UK must remember Nadiya Hussain's heartwarming victory in series six, I won't say a word about the other series in case you missed them or can't remember exactly what happened. You'll also be able to pinpoint the moment when "soggy bottom" became a national in-joke.
On the same day, Netflix is also adding all six series of French and Saunders' self-titled BBC sketch show. I know from experience that it's increasingly difficult to find many of their classic sketches on YouTube, so this is a perfect opportunity to relive their hilarious spoofs of Titanic, Britney Spears and Madonna, and the Harry Potter movies.
If you caught Dawn and Jennifer's Christmas special last year, you'll have seen reminders of their inventive writing and pin-sharp comic timing, as well as their pitch-perfect parody of Gogglebox's Giles and Mary.
So, thank you Netflix, and here's to a weekend of Easter eggs, classic TV and managing to stay dry.
Read These Next:
Advertisement