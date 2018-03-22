Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In April

Though we've hopefully seen the last of the snow, April is famously a month of showers. And when the weather outside gets damp and drizzly, Netflix is definitely your friend.
In addition to streaming the latest episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race and teen hit Riverdale, the streaming giant is adding the seventh and final season of Mad Men to its library. Also arriving in April are classic movies including Jaws, the OG summer blockbuster, and American Psycho, which features a chilling lead performance from Christian Bale.
Netflix is also premiering tempting original films like Dude (pictured), a coming-of-age tale rooted in female friendship starring Lucy Hale, Alexandra Shipp, Awkwafina and Kathryn Prescott. Documentary lovers have plenty to choose from, too, including Mercury 13, which tells the story of a pioneering group of women who trained to become astronauts in the early '60s.
