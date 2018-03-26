Time To Brush Up On Geography: Gina Rodriguez Is Your New Carmen Sandiego

Where in the world is Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez? Honestly, not sure, but I do know where we will soon be able to find her. According to Deadline, Rodriguez is heading to Netflix to star as Carmen Sandiego in a brand-new live-action movie, and be still my '90s kid heart.
If this news sounds slightly familiar, it should: Back in April of 2017, Deadline reported that Rodriguez would voice the villain in red for a new animated series on the streaming platform. Now, Netflix will expand the Carmen Sandiego brand to include a live action feature, which Rodriguez will produce through her company I Can and I Will Productions, as well as star in.
If you didn't grow up tracking down the troublesome agent of V.I.L.E. (that's Villains’ International League of Evil), here's the gist. The character of Carmen was created for a series of "edutainment" video games, which had players use geography skills to help track down the titular character. The franchise ultimately expanded from video games to television, with game show Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? and its spin-off Where In Time Is Carmen Sandiego? From 1994 to 1999, an animated TV series titled Where On Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? told a more narrative story of Carmen's adventures in thievery. This series sounds most like the Netflix series that will star Rodriguez.
As for the live-action film, Deadline reports that the Annihilation star will appear in a "standalone" Carmen Sandiego adventure. Fortunately, we already know that Rodriguez looks just fabulous in red:
Back in April, Rodriguez shared her excitement about playing the iconic '90s character.
"Don't ask where ... ask who." @Netflix (just call me Carmen)"
Time to brush up on our geography skills.
